Lashana Lynch Joins Musical “Matilda”

British actress Lashana Lynch (“Captain Marvel”) will be a part of the cast of the approaching musical movie adaptation of Roald Dahl’s 1988 children’s classic “Matilda” at Netflix and Sony Tristar.

The story follows a 5-calendar year-previous named Matilda, whose precocious character and present for telekinesis help her triumph over bullying from her moms and dads, classmates and even the school’s principal Miss out on Trunchbull.

Lynch is in talks to participate in Overlook Honey, Matilda’s excellent-natured instructor. The house was previouly tailored into a movie in 1996, and a stage output in 2010 with tunes by Tim Minchin.

Matthew Warchus, who directed the phase musical, will return to immediate the film even though original playwright Dennis Kelly will adapt the screenplay.

Luke Kelly, Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner will make. Lynch will before long be viewed in Daniel Craig’s last outing as James Bond in “No Time to Die” owing out in April.

