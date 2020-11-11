Larsa Pippen: I Dated Tristan Thompson Ahead Khloe Kardashian!!

Larsa Pippen sat for a meeting at which she disclosed she was able so far Tristan Thompson until Khloe Kardashian started visiting him.

“I had been rather watching Tristan earlier Khloé. Ahead of Khloé or some of these knew he was,” she explained to the Hollywood Raw podcast. “I had been visiting himI had him return to L.A., I drew him into a celebration Kim [Kardashian] had. He also introduced to them all.”

She continued:”Following a week after, or 10 weeks afterwards, he began seeing Khloé. That is nice, I do not even care. It is whatever. I am the sort of person that does not pursue what is not for me personally. I won’t ever pursue a guy; I won’t ever place a leash to a guy. I really don’t do this. I feel as though, let you become great. If you wish to be with different men and women, proceed. I am myself”

Larsa closed down the rumor that she hooked up with Tristan while he had been with Khloe.

“No! Nonetheless, it’s amusing how folks believe that it,” she explained. “I am the most honest man on the planet. Trust me, I wouldn’t ever lie about something like this. It is hurtful men and women believe I hooked up and seeking to destroy Khloe’s own life,” she added. “I’d never do this. That is not my character.”

Khloe hasn’t responded publicly to Larsa’s claims.