Larsa Pippen Denies Flirting With Travis Scott Ahead Kylie Jenner Split

Much More Importantly the Narrative.

Larsa Pippen reacted to Travis Scott’s asserts she flirted with him dated Kylie Jenner.

In a meeting about the”Hollywood raw” tradition on Monday, November 9, Larsa disclosed she ran to Travis in a bar, where he maintained that she hit him as well as called Kylie to inform her. “I hurried to Travis Scott one night in a bar and Travis known as Kylie and stated I was hitting him. Never occurred,” Larsa stated.

Following the episode, Larsa maintained that Kanye also informed people she flirted with Travis, that induced play between her and another Kardashian-Jenners, particularly her very best friend, Kim Kardashian. “So, they then were all like,’Kanye says she is this and she had been hitting Travis.’ Incidentally, never occurred. I left with exactly the very same people I arrived with. That never freaking occurred. I understand that he raps about becoming the greatest at the fucking room. So obviously perhaps he had been the greatest from the fucking room. He guessed all this shit since it never occurred,” Larsa stated.

Since her beef by Kanye, Larsa blocked Kanye on her telephone, which just made their play worse. “Maybe since I blocked him in my phone since I could not bear carrying his calls . I can not, I am drained. Thus, I blocked him in my cell phone. Obviously, that very upset him,” she explained. “He turned into,’Oh, she is this and she is that.’ Each of them began to ride his tide. If you are that easily tricked, like the end, then can I really give a fuck? Can I give a fuck? I really don’t understand. Can I hurt with it? Yes. But at exactly the exact same time, I am like, I have done nothing. I have never done something. I have been the most fair and honest best friend to every one of them”

At the conclusion, Larsa theorized her feud with Kanye is exactly what finished her friendship with Kim and another Kardashian-Jenners. “In case Kanye feels just like him and Kim are much better , then let them know with me. I am OK with this. … I could endure,” she explained. “I want everybody to be happy!”