Larry Poons Net Worth: Check Out His Career Earnings!

Early Years

Born on October 1st, 1937, Lawrence M. “Larry” Poons is an American abstract painter. Poons, who was raised in Tokyo, Japan, attended the New England Conservatory of Music from 1955 to 1957 with the goal of becoming a full-time musician.

He gave up writing music and enrolled at the School of the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, after viewing Barnett Newman’s show at French and Company in 1959.

He also pursued his education at the New York Art Students League. Poons currently instructs at The Art Students League after teaching there from 1966 to 1970. (since 1997).

Career

Throughout his career, Poons, who is associated with Op Art, Hard-edge painting, Color Field painting, Lyrical Abstraction, and Abstract Expressionism, has defied critics’ assumptions by moving through various distinct stages of work.

Roberta Smith, a critic for the New York Times, writes that Mr. Poons “has shown a strong penchant for allover fields of throbbing color, even though his means of attaining them have altered enormously since his emergence in the 1960s.” With paintings of circles and ovals on solid—often brilliantly colored—backgrounds, Poons originally gained notoriety in the 1960s.

Op art was used to describe these works, which are frequently referred to as the Dot paintings since they suggested motion. Poons was a client of the Green Gallery in the early 1960s, along with artists Donald Judd, Claes Oldenburg, and Lucas Samaras. He appeared on stage with Leo Castelli in the latter half of the 1960s.

Although he participated in an exhibition with optical painters in 1965, by 1966 he had switched to looser, more painterly abstract works. Despite widespread criticism of Poons’ departure from dot paintings, Frank Stella praised the artist’s development and left a thank-you note at the artist’s gallery.

In 1968, his painting Brown Sound was displayed on the cover of Artforum’s Summer issue. Poons was featured in the 1972 documentary Painters Painting: The New York Art Scene 1940–1970 by Emile de Antonio, and he was the subject of the 1966 movie Manual of Arms by Hollis Frampton.

Along with Jasper Johns, Donald Judd, Roy Lichtenstein, Lee Bontecou, Frank Stella, Robert Rauschenberg, Robert Morris, and James Rosenquist—all of whom had worked together on a series of prints through Leo Castelli—Poons is also featured in Andy Warhol’s 1967 Portrait of the Artists.

Paul Tschinkel, a filmmaker, produced a documentary on Poons’s art in 1999, titled Larry Poons: On Making Art: ART/New York No. 51. Along with Jeff Koons, Gerhard Richter, and Njideka Akunyili Crosby, Poons is a featured character in Nathaniel Kahn’s 2018 documentary The Price of Everything.

Poons is a vintage motorcycle racer who splits his time between painting and motorcycle racing, according to the American Historic Racing Motorcycle Association (AHRMA).

His wife, painter Paula DeLuccia, and he shared the 2003 John & Ginny Demoisey Trophy for road racing couples, which he also received as a special prize from the AHRMA. He also won the 500 cc Hailwood Cup in 1998 and 2003.

He rides a Ducati 250 and a Matchless G50 in competition. Although he spends most of his time in New York City, he also keeps a studio in the Upstate New York region.