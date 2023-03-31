Inside Larry Kudlow’s Net Worth: A Closer Look to His Wealth

American conservative broadcast news analyst, columnist, journalist, political commentator, talk radio host, and television personality Lawrence Alan Kudlow was born on August 20, 1947. He is the chief host of the Fox network’s financial programming and previously directed the National Economic Council from 2018 to 2021. After leaving his position as host of the CNBC television financial news, he took on that position. At the New York Federal Reserve, Kudlow began his career as a junior financial analyst. Also, he quickly left the government to work as a financial analyst at Paine Webber and Bear Stearns on Wall Street. Kudlow joined the Reagan administration in 1981 as an associate director for economics And planning in the Office of Management and Budget, having previously volunteered and worked for left-wing politicians and causes.

Kudlow’sdlow’s Net Worth

Larry Kudlow is an American conservative economist, television host, and newspaper columnist with a $10 million fortune, according to his financial disclosure from September 2019. And Larry had stock holdings and other liquid assets of at least $2 million. Personal real estate and other liquid assets are not included in this disclosure. It also revealed that he made roughly $800,000 from CNBC each year and $100 to $200,000 from paid speeches and consulting work.

For some years, he was best known for hosting The Larry Kudlow Show on WABC CNBC’sand CNBC’s The Kudlow Report. In April 2018, Larry left the private sector to work as the National Economic Council Director for Donald Trump.

Larry Kudlow Early Life

On August 20, 1947, Lawrence Alan “Larry” Kudlow was born in New Jersey. Kudlow attended the exclusive Dwight-Englewood School and Elizabeth Morrow School. He graduated with a history degree from the University of Rochester in 1969. Larry started as a Federal Reserve Bank of New York staff economist.

He was already assisting Bill Clinton, John Podesta, and Michael Medved with Joseph Duffey’s US Senate Campaign in 1970. After a year, he was accepted to Princeton University’s Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs. Also, he completed his studies in politics and economics. Larry Kudlow was appointed senior managing director and chief economist at Bear Stearns in 1987. Due to his cocaine abuse, he was fired in 1994. Because of his addiction, he reportedly missed a crucial client presentation.

Larry served as the economic advisor to A.B. Laffer & Associates, a director on the board of Empower America, and the chief economist on a consulting assignment for American Skandia Life Assurance, Inc., a Prudential Financial subsidiary. He has provided articles as an editor and nationally syndicated columnist for some US magazines, including the National Review.

Larry Kudlow’s Career Foundation

While still a Democrat, Kudlow participated in Joseph Duffey’s “New Politics” senatorial campaign in Connecticut in 1970. This campaign attracted an “A-list crowd of young Democrats,” including future Republican Michael Medved and Yale University law student Bill Clinton. During the Vietnam War, Duffey was a prominent member of the anti-war movement.

Kudlow was referred to as a “brilliant organizer” by Duffey’s campaign manager. He and Tim Russert worked on Daniel Patrick Moynihan’s 1976 U.S. Senate campaign against William F. Buckley Jr.’s brother James L. Buckley, the incumbent and a member of the Conservative Party.

At the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, where he started his career as a staff economist, Kudlow accepted a position “as a junior economist in a job where a master’s degree wasn’t required.” Also, he was employed by the Fed’s open market operations division. Kudlow served as the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), a division of the President’s Executive Office. And also associate director for economics and planning during the first term of the Reagan administration (1981–1985). George Pataki, the governor of New York, appointed Kudlow to a six-person state tax commission in April 2005.