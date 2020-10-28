Lark Voorhies ‘BLACK BALLED’ From Saved By The Bell Reboot: Twitter Erupts!!

The brand new Saved By The Bell trailer was released, and as the new teaser series appears great, 1 member of the first cast is lacking and that is celebrity Lark Voorhies, aka Lisa Turtle.

And MTO News has discovered that the celebrity was PURPOSELY left from this series.

Lark, that had been among their most beloved characters in the series, has been diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder many decades back. Plus it looks like the manufacturers prefer to NOT treat Lark and her ailment.

As stated by numerous individuals near Lark, the manufacturing team NEVER requested her to become part of the reboot. Moreover, MTO News has been told, if Lark provided to make a cameo appearance – at no cost, the celebrity was allegedly advised that she had been”not permitted” on place.

Lark dealt her feelings of being excluded in the series a couple of months before, on Doctor Oz.

There she advised Dr Oz,”that I must confess I did feel somewhat slighted and hurt when I wasn’t encouraged to become a part of this Saved by the Bell reunion, in addition to other cast members’ occasions. However, clearly, I realized that using this vexing disease could have played a significant role in this factual choice,” Voorhies mentioned that week in The Dr. Oz Show. “Bearing this in mind, I’m really grateful for having had the opportunity to focus on the series that’s been so profitable.”

She is hoping to remain professional – however, you can see how angry she was.

Dark Twitter is not having it up in arms across Lark being blackballed in the new string.

