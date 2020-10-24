Larissa Lima Working On Magic Display After Split From’90 Day Fiance’

Perform Movie Articles Exclusive Jack Alexander

Larissa Lima‘s Acquired another Amusement gig… and like magic, she Is back into the spotlight after Dividing in Your’90 Day Fiance’ World.

The reality star’s the major girl in magician Jack Alexander‘s brand new edgy reality TV series,”Jack Alexander: Magician Exposed”… and we have a small sneak peek.

Larissa seems from thin air in a metal cage and falls out on stage to strut her stuff and flaunt her pricey Kylie-esque makeover with some hot dance moves.

Larissa finally gets back to a second cage also disappears… and we are told she had been officially nervous Jack could make her vanish indefinitely!!!

As we mentioned… Larissa declared last month TLC discharged her from the’90 Day Fiance’ arrangement, and that she signaled her CamSoda functionality was that the final straw.

failed to take her time to discover a brand new paying gig… we are told Larissa trained to the area for many months and her sole ask — no tips with fire, later studying Jack was initially thinking about having her look out of a box in flames.

The magical show’s launch now and flowing via Jacks’ YouTube station… and we are told he is considering bringing Larissa about the street with him if he begins touring the world .

Obviously, those discussions may be complex… since we learned ICE may be gunning to deport Larissa following last month short detainment.