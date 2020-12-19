Larissa Lima: Shame on TLC! They Fired Me AND Make Dollars Off Me!

Practically nothing will stop Larissa Lima from airing her spicy thirst traps to entice extra followers to her rewarding OnlyFans.

It was her intercourse do the job that TLC utilized as an justification to fire her. Now, she’s calling out the community for abject hypocrisy as they go on to earnings off of her footage.

Larissa Lima has been making use of her Instagram to give her supporters and followers a taste of what she has to provide on OnlyFans.

Her most current shots involve glimpses of her in a skimpy, hunter inexperienced bikini prime and a bandana.

She’s not accurately serving pirate realness, but she is certainly turning heads with her posts.

Larissa’s OnlyFans followers spend $20 for every month to subscribe to her exclusive content material on the grownup media web-site.

Though we do not know specifically how lots of followers she has (this information and facts is not publicly out there), she has reported generating as significantly as $40,000 for each month.

When she explained that she selected money in excess of fame when her grownup efficiency bought her fired by TLC, she meant it.

It really is quick to glance at what she costs for each month and at her reported take dwelling and conclude that she has 2,000 followers on the website.

But the truth of the matter is that the quantities could be a lot lessen, involving tipping on particular person posts, tipping by means of DM, and getting particular person packets of content material.

Irrespective, she is clearly executing properly for herself. She could eliminate 75% of her OnlyFans cash flow and still be making a quite comfy 6-digit yearly consider-dwelling.

But Larissa is plainly understandably unsatisfied with the actuality that she was fired by TLC for showing some skin in the course of a CamSoda livestream.

To make matters worse, TLC does not look to have a challenge airing Larissa’s currently-filmed storylines … just with continuing to shell out her for new content material.

Discrimination against intercourse staff is by now terrible sufficient, but now Larissa is contacting out the community for what she sees as hypocritical habits.

“I do not realize why you would want to air my storyline,” Larissa wrote on her Instagram Stories on Friday, December 18.

“It was soon after all not the picture of wholesome values you ‘project,'” she shaded.

“I took obligation for showing my bare breasts,” Larissa acknowledged, “and acknowledged it for what it was: a risk, and then a dismissal.”

“I approved this from the very same network that has aired some felons and grownup entertainers,” Larissa pointed out.

“The hypocrisy is intellect-blowing,” she expressed.

“Now,” Larissa accused, “you want to replay my tale and make a lot more money from it. You are showcasing it. What hypocrites you are.”

She concluded her message with a very simple concept: “Shame on you, TLC.”

It is unclear if she is referring to episodes airing in syndication, on Discovery+, or elsewhere.

But it is not tough to understand her frustrations. Larissa was a target of discrimination, and the exact same persons who discriminated from her are even now monetizing her footage.

On the positive side, Larissa and her ex, Eric Nichols, look to be on good terms once again, at least helpful for exes.

Larissa celebrated Eric’s follower milestone on her individual Instagram Tales.

Will they get back again together? It has happened prior to.

