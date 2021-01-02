Larissa Dos Santos Lima: I am All Performed with Domestic Violence!

Larissa Dos Santos Lima just isn’t just leaving 2020 in the rearview mirror.

The 90 Day Fiancé: Fortunately Ever After? alum suggests she’s leaving her violent and legislation-breaking earlier back again the place it belongs as properly.

Just before the calendar flipped and we all received to bid farewell to the worst calendar year in historry, Lima signed on to Instagram and delivered followers with an crucial daily life update.

“Wow! Soon, it will be two years since my last DV [domestic violence] arrest,” she wrote, including:

“How satisfied I am to permit down all those men and women that reported I would get in trouble once more. My arrest record has been wiped thoroughly clean.”

By introducing the hashtag #NoContact, Lima strongly applied she hasn’t spoken at all in the course of this time interval with her ex-husband, Colt Johnson.

The Brazil indigenous at first appeared on time 6 of 90 Working day Fiancé with her then-partner. She was arrested twice in 2018 for domestic battery, even though the charges have been eventually dismissed equally occasions.

Dos Santos Lima, having said that, uncovered herself in lawful difficulties again in January of 2019 when she was arrested and billed with to start with-degree domestic battery after however another dispute with Johnson.

This a single prompted him to file for divorce.

A judge finally lowered that initial-diploma domestic abuse demand to a lesser cost of disorderly carry out for Larissa.

Just a couple months in the past, Lima was fired by TLC next all these run-ins with the law, alongside with a questionable partnership with an adult web cam business.

“Dear Mates and Followers, I want to make a statement for you,” wrote Lima in September, emphasizing that this would be her “ultimate” term on the subject and adding:

“I’m no longer a forged member of the display 90 Day Fiance.

“Simply because of my show with CamSoda, I was released from my deal with TLC by cellphone the working day before ICE arrested me.”

Lima concluded at the time by exhibiting gratitude to her supporters and vowing to continue being in their life via a selection of different on line avenues.

“I will keep on producing content for my official channels on Instagram, OnlyFans and Youtube. Many thanks for your comprehending, love and consideration,” she wrote.

One calendar year in the past, in the meantime, Lima discovered she had finished 6 months of domestic violence lessons, telling In Contact Weekly that she was experience “accomplished” right after shelling out off her fines, accomplishing lessons and finishing her group service hours.

“We are extremely delighted with the result of Larissa’s scenario,” her attorney, Adam M. Vander Heyden, instructed this tabloid in a assertion at the time.

These days, Lima earns funds from her numerous thirst traps on social media, whilst constantly exhibiting off her plastic surgical procedure improvement on Instagram and other platforms.

She’s solitary and, presumably, ready to mingle.

But not prepared to rumble.

Not at any time again, we hope.

