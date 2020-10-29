Lara Dutta remembers her homecoming article winning the title of Miss Universe

Lara Dutta is among the few women who brought a great deal of pride for Indians if she gained the title of Miss Universe back 2000. The celebrity cum philanthropist has managed the title with extreme elegance all these decades and undoubtedly feels a sense of accomplishment to have got it 2 years ago. Now she walked down the street because she submitted a collage onto her Instagram remembering the time that she arrived back to Bangalore after winning the title and the way that it felt in the moment.

She captioned the article since,”Year 2000. My home city of Bengaluru came out in full power to provide the greatest, greatest welcome I’ve ever experienced!! Even the Miss Universe officials that had accompanied me on the excursion were overwhelmed!! They had never undergone such enormous quantities of individuals!! I meet adults that were children then, who’d been part of the parade, who’d say it was a unforgettable adventure! Was too!! ð¥°ð¥°ð¥°. @missuniverse Number 20years now #bengaluru #memories #iï¸myindia”. It is always good to recall sweet memories, is not it?