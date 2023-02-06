Hall Of Famer ‘Lanny Poffo’s Cause Of Death: All You Need To Know!

Lanny Mark Poffo, well known by his ring names “Leaping” Lanny Poffo and The Genius (December 28, 1954 — February 2, 2023), was a Canadian-American professional wrestler, motivational speaker, poet, and actor. Angelo Poffo, an Italian American Catholic, and Judy Poffo, a Jewish American, were his parents, and he was born in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. He was “Macho Man,” Randy Savage’s younger brother, and was raised in Downers Grove, Illinois. Poffo and his father then travelled to Big Time Wrestling, one of the numerous organisations connected to the National Wrestling Alliance, when Poffo was still in his rookie season. Still, in his rookie year, Poffo and his father headed to Big Time Wrestling, one of the varied promotions affiliated with the National Wrestling Alliance.

Lanny Mark Poffo’s cause of death

“Leaping” Brother of the late, famed WWE wrestler “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Lanny Poffo, passed away at 68. Former WWE wrestler “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan announced the death of his friend on social media on February 2. Fans and friends were shocked to hear about Lanny Poffo’s passing. Numerous former coworkers expressed their sympathies for his loss on social media.

Lonnie Poffo. The creative. Man. Brother, I am so sorry. On Twitter, retired WWE wrestler Virgil wrote, “Love you and Randy more than you ever will know. Poffo’s cause of death is still a mystery, though. He made his ring debut with the All-South Wrestling Alliance in 1974 before moving on to many organisations connected to the National Wrestling Alliance, when he and his father, Angelo, won a Tag-Team Championship. In 1985, he signed on with the World Wrestling Federation.

Throughout his illustrious career, he competed against legendary figures like Andre the Giant, Hulk Hogan, Jim Neidhart, and The Ultimate Warrior.

Lanny Poffo’s early life and career

Lanny Poffo made his professional wrestling debut in 1974, falling to Wayne Cowan in the first match at an All-South Wrestling Alliance event on April 16 in Atlanta, Georgia. Poffo remained with the promotion for a while, winning a rematch against Cowan and a match against The Great Fuji. On a card on July 9, 1974. In Atlanta, he defeated the seasoned duo The Royal Kangaroos by teaming up for the first time with his father, Angelo Poffo.

Lanny mainly competed in singles fights in 1976 for BTW, NWA Western States, and NWA St. Louis. When Terry Funk defeated Lanny in a televised bout on NWA St Louis Wrestling at the Chase on May 29, 1976, Lanny was given his first opportunity to win the NWA World Heavyweight Championship.

Then he defeated wrestlers like Gary Fulton, Raoul Guzman, and Don Red Cloud. In July 1976, Lanny relocated to Jim Crockett’s Mid Atlantic Championship Wrestling, where he initially teamed up with his brother Randy Poffo (Randy Savage).

