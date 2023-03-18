The Rise of Lance Reddick: All You Need to Know About His Net Worth 2023

Lance Solomon Reddick (June 7, 1962 – March 17, 2023) was a musician and actor from the United States. Lance was best known for his roles as Cedric Daniels in The Wire from 2002 to 2008, Phillip Broyles in Fringe from 2008 to 2013. And Chief Irvin Irving in Bosch (2014–2020). He was best known in film for his roles as Charon in the John Wick franchise (2014-2023). Also, David Gentry in Angel Has Fallen (2019). Lance was also known for his roles as Detective Johnny Basil on Oz (1997-2003), Matthew Abaddon on Lost (2004-2010). And Albert Wesker on Resident Evil on Netflix (2022). Martin Hatch in Quantum Break, Sylens in Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West, and Commander Zavala in the Destiny franchise all had his voice and likeness.

Lance Reddick’s Net Worth

Lance Reddick was an American actor and musician who died with a net worth of $4 million. Reddick was best known for his roles on “The Wire” as Cedric Daniels and “Fringe” as Phillip Broyles. Among his other notable credits are “Oz” and “Lost,” as well as the “John Wick” movie franchise. In addition to television and film, Reddick has provided his voice for a number of video games, including “Quantum Break,” “Horizon Zero Dawn,” and several installments of the “Destiny” series. Lance Reddick died on March 17, 2023, at the age of 60.

Lance Reddick’s Early Life

Lance Reddick was born on New Year’s Eve, 1962, in Baltimore, Maryland, to Dorothy and Solomon Reddick. He attended Friends School of Baltimore as a child before going on to study music at the Peabody Preparatory Institute and the Walden School. Also, he attended the Eastman School of Music at the University of Rochester after graduating. In the 1980s, Reddick relocated to Boston, Massachusetts. In 1991, he enrolled at the Yale School of Drama, where he earned an MFA.

Lance Reddick’s Television Career

Reddick first appeared on television in a 1996 episode of the Fox police drama “New York Undercover.” After that, he appeared in episodes of “Swift Justice” and “The Nanny,” as well as in the television films “What the Deaf Man Heard,” “The Fixer,” and “Witness to the Mob.” Reddick ended the decade by playing a DC cop in an episode of “The West Wing.”

Reddick landed his biggest television role yet on the series “Oz” after appearing on the CBS crime drama “Falcone” and the HBO miniseries “The Corner.” Lance appeared as undercover narcotics officer Johnny Basil on the hit show, which takes place inside a men’s prison. Reddick was cast as a main character in the HBO crime drama “The Wire” in 2002.

Cedric Daniels, a lieutenant in the Baltimore Police Department’s Narcotics Unit, was played by him. The show, which aired until 2008, was a huge critical success and is widely regarded as one of the greatest television series of all time. Reddick also appeared on “CSI: Miami,” “Numb3rs”. And the ABC mystery series “Lost,” where he played Matthew Abaddon for four episodes.

Lance Reddick’s Film Career

Alfonso Cuarón’s contemporary reimagining of Charles Dickens’ “Great Expectations,” starring Ethan Hawke and Gwyneth Paltrow, was Reddick’s first feature film role in 1998. He also appeared as FBI Agent Floyd Rose in Edward Zwick’s action thriller “The Siege” that year. And he had an uncredited role in Roland Emmerich’s “Godzilla.” Following that, Reddick appeared in the biographical drama “I Dreamed of Africa,” the crime thriller “Don’t Say a Word,” and the independet LGBTQ-themed drama “Brother to Brother,” playing poet and activist James Baldwin.