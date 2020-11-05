Lana Del Rey Gets In SAVAGE Fight Fan Who Accuses Her Of Voting To Donald Trump!

Kim Kardashian West might not mind people believing she might have voted for Donald Trump, however Lana Del Rey sure will!

On Tuesday, the Norman F**king Rockwell singer reunite at enthusiasts that accused her of unemployment to the present POTUS over former Vice President Joe Biden later she went on Instagram to observe the 2020 presidential election success.

One fan said of this singer, whose real name is Elizabeth Grant:

“I simply KNOW Elizabeth voted for Trump, ” I wish I could look her up voting documents. Something does not sit right with me anymore ”

This Twitter consumer’s paranoid hunch may have something to do with the simple fact that Lana is a successful celeb who’d gain from Trump’s tax breaks. However, the 35-year old has convicted POOTUS, and therefore she did not take too kindly to people asserting she hunted for him.

Connected: Lil Wayne Tweets Around’Burning Love’ Following Being Dumped More Than His Trump Love!

The celebrity responded:

“Go. Fuxk. Yourself.”

Ouch!

The crucial tweeter did not stop there, deciding to react to this Grammy nominee’s remark by composing:

“Lana telling me to move Deadly **k myself once I’ve her tattooed in my arm lmfaoooo okay then”

What Lana responded:

“Nah see what u composed.”

And if the enthusiast said they would need to”unstan” the singer however”it is just very difficult” to perform, Del Rey hit :

“Bro. I have been waiting for u to. Do it”

Wow. She ai not playing !

We suspect gurl does not desire stans who believe the worst of her, visiting as actual LDR stans understand she entirely detests the sitting Crook at Chief. This past year, the NYC indigenous called Trump outside in a meeting with the Times UK, telling the socket his”character problem” has resulted in a growth in bulk violence in the usa.

She clarified:

“It is harming people and supporting violence in the civilization. If folks believe that is maybe not true, my view is they’re incorrect… One part of those dots people are linking is:’Can it be likely that this presidency is engendering this concept that it is okay to become violent?’ And a great deal of people are saying . Somebody who says’catch Celtics from the de ***y’ that will make somebody else feel just a bit more likely to bring his gun to college ”

Lana did not support a candidate for its 2020 presidential elections in the moment, but she’d provide if asked who she want to see challenge him:

“I believe things will be much better with somebody more mentally stable in the helm. So to answer your own question: anybody.”

Therefore it is safe to state Lana hunted for Biden. And should you believe differently… well, you understand the way she feels!

[Image via Instar/WENN]