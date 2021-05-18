Lampard to replace Roy Hodgson at Crystal Palace?

News from Premier League as Crystal Palace considering replacing their manager Roy Hodgson with possible candidate Frank Lampard.

Roy Hodgson, the 73 years old manager has become a pioneer in the world of football managers. He started his managerial career in 1976.

Including Crystal Palace, he has managed 17 football clubs across the planet. He has also managed National teams like Switzerland, UAE, Finland, England and England U21.

Roy Hodgson took charge of Crystal Palace in 2017. He has managed to keep the Eagles in Premier League every season. The contract with the club will expire at the end of this season. And has no intention to extend it.

I nearly called time on managerial career 14 years ago – but my age isn’t a disadvantage

Can Frank Lampard bring justice to Crustal Palace?

Crystal Palace are still in contact with Frank Lampard and his agente as potential new manager – talks progressing. Abdallah Sima from Slavia Praga is among the options as new signings, also in case Lampard will be appointed. 🔴🔵 #CPFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 17, 2021

West Ham academy graduate, Frank Lampard spent 13 years at Stamford Bridge from 2001 to 2014. After retiring in 2017, he joined Chelsea as Youth team manager.

Lampard also spent a season managing Derby County. And also have experienced Premier League as a manager of Chelsea from 2019 to January 2021.

Although he got sacked by the Chelsea management at the beginning of this year. He has gained enough experience to lead a team in Premier League, without the extra performance pressure.

Crystal Palace can certainly consider Lampard as they have him under the radar. The Eagles also have Eddie Howe and Valerien Ismael on their wish list.