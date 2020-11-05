Lamar Odom’s Fiance Sabrina Parr Dumps Him; Suggests He Is Back On Medication!!

Sabrina Parr has shown that she’s not participated to Lamar Odom.

She even made the statement through her Instagram Story, composing:

“Y’know I am fair and transparent so that I must be the very first to let you guys know that I’m not participated to Lamar,” Parr composed. “This was a tricky choice for me to make but it’s the very best for my kids.”

“Lamar has several items that he has to operate through,” she continued, adding that she”no more able to function by his side while he seeks the help he so desperately desires,” and she loves him .

She didn’t define Lamar’s problems, however, his history of dependence is well recorded.

The group began dating and eventually became engaged in November 2019, only 3 weeks after going public with their connection.

“Introducing my new fiancée!! Soon to be Mrs. Parr-Odom,” the former NBA star captioned the article at the moment,”She actually the ONE!!!!! @getuptoparr.”