Lamar Odom’s Donation Away, Sabrina Parr Claims NBA Star Needs Assist

Lamar Odom‘s fiancee says she Is called off their Participation — Also is raising Fresh concerns Which he Is backsliding in Existence.

“Y’know I am fair and transparent so that I must be the very first to tell you guys know that I’m no longer participated to Lamar,” Sabrina Parr submitted Wednesday night on IG.

“It was a challenging choice for me to make but it’s the very best for my kids.”

Here is the troubling section…

“Lamar contains several stuff that he needs to operate through,” Parr said.

“I love him dearly but I’m not able to function by his side while he seeks the help he so desperately desires.”

Parr didn’t define what she is worried about — however, Odom’s problems are not any key. He has fought with substance abuse through the last few years and almost died in an overdose throughout a 2015 episode in a Nevada brothel.

“I want him all the very best and I’m requesting that you pray for everyone concerned,” Parr additional.

40-year old Odom had suggested to Parr (a fitness center and lifestyle coach) in Myles Chefetz’s Prime 112 restaurant in Miami back in November while living together with pal Nene Leakes.

They’d just been dating for about 3 weeks at that time but believed there was a link.

Earlier this, Odom had been famously wed into Khloe Kardashian.