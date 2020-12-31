Lamar Odom, Sabrina Parr Split Amid Social Media Hacking Promises

Finding messy! Lamar Odom revealed that he and fiancée Sabrina Parr have termed it quits again while claiming she has hacked his social media accounts for months.

“What’s up good persons. I have been performing tough to establish my manufacturer and a new group,” Odom, 41, wrote along with a online video concept to his enthusiasts on Wednesday, December 30.

The previous Los Angeles Clippers star claimed that Parr is keeping his Instagram account “hostage,” which he has been making an attempt to get fastened to no avail.

“We are doing the job difficult to recuperate my passwords for IG and Twitter,” he ongoing. “If any of y’all know someone who can get it reset for me hit my manufacturer administrators DM ASAP @savvygirlconsulting.”

Odom also advised his lovers to abide by him on YouTube and Snapchat just before revealing that he is starting up a area on iPhone’s Clubhouse app about “Mental Health, Toxic and Abusive Associations and Self Love.”

He additional: “Thank y’all for loving me and supporting me I appreciate y’all back.❤️ Now check out me get the job done 💪🏾.”

Parr, who earlier named off the couple’s engagement final thirty day period right before reconnecting a 7 days later, responded to her exes’ allegations by way of her Instagram Tale.

“I uncover these accusations from Lamar & whoever he’s functioning with exceptionally disappointing,” she wrote on Wednesday in a due to the fact-deleted concept. “We are no extended collectively and have not been for a whilst.”

The individual coach, 33, reported that she has preferred to shift on in “silence about the situation” and instructed Odom do the exact.

“We both equally know the reality and I assure you no reality is currently being explained to on their conclusion,” she included. “Now if you justification me, I’m going to keep on moving on in peace & silence.”

The retired basketball participant fired back with a statement on his Instagram account, pleading for Parr to close her alleged hacking.

“Sabrina prevent. You have hacked my social media just about every number of months,” he wrote. “Your receipts are no good that is from a 12 months in the past. I’ve a short while ago begged you to release my password. I can only publish working with the telephone you established up — you really do not want me to expose you. So end. Give me my password and my passport.”

Odom echoed his sentiments in the Instagram caption, introducing, “No appreciate shed BabyDoll but it’s more than. AllI ask is that you launch my Passport and my Passwords. That is it.”

He concluded: “You’ve wronged me in so numerous techniques and I was keen to stroll away quietly but I see you want a display. I gave you a international platform. Use it for your superior or it will ruin you. All the best❤️.”

Very last thirty day period, the athlete and Parr celebrated their 1-year engagement anniversary on November 11 — just a week right after she revealed they had called it quits. They each posted a picture of Odom kissing Parr on the cheek.

“This has been a complicated conclusion for me to make but it is the greatest for myself and my small children,” Parr shared on her Instagram Tale on November 4, asserting their break up. “Lamar has some things that he by itself has to perform by. I enjoy him dearly but I am no more time equipped to be by his facet when he seeks the enable he so desperately requires. I wish him all the finest and I am inquiring that you pray for everybody included.”

The previous few received engaged in November 2019, a few months soon after they to start with stepped out in Atlanta jointly. The wedding day was established to get place in Miami on November 11, 2021.

Odom was formerly married to Khloé Kardashian from 2009 to 2013. They finalized the divorce in 2016 immediately after placing it on maintain a yr prior adhering to his close to-lethal overdose.

The previous NBA player shares daughter Destiny, 22, and son Lamar Jr., 18, with ex Liza Morales.

