Lamar Odom, Sabrina Parr Celebrate Sacred After Divide

Seeking again? Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr celebrated the one time anniversary of the participation in Wednesday, November 11, only 1 week after announcing that their separation.

The former NBA star, 41, shared with a photograph the fitness coach, 33, according to Instagram Stories. From the breeze, Odom kissed Parr about the sidewalk along with the caption,”made it in time for the one year anniversary,” incorporating a kissy-face along with prayer-hands emoji.

At another Instagram Stories article, she’d taken a stroll down memory lane a remembered the minute Odom suggested.

“Only a year ago now… me and Lamar obtained participated!!!” She composed along with a movie from following the suggestion. “Everyone believed the proposition occurred in the restaurant, but it really happened independently BEFORE we got to the pub! That’ll forever be our little secret”

The couple got engaged in November 2019, three weeks after they were seen outside for the very first time at Atlanta. At a since-deleted Instagram article from Augustthey announced their plans to wed at Miami on November 11, 2021. But before that month, Parr declared they’d called off their involvement stating that Odom”has several items that he has to operate through.”

“Y’know I am fair and transparent so that I must be the very first to let you guys know that I’m not participated to Lamar,” she wrote in an Instagram Story article from November 4. “This was a tough choice for me to make but it’s the very best for my kids.”