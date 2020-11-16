Lamar Odom & Sabrina Parr Celebrate 1 Of Engagement Split

Before this month ), Sabrina Parr, the fiance of Lamar Odom, declared the couple’s divide — although it sounds like both might return together as they took into Instagram Story to celebrate their participation anniversary.

“made it in time for the one year anniversary,” she tickles a pic of Lamar kissing her cheek, including a kissing-face plus also a prayer-hands emoji.

“Only a year ago now… me and Lamar obtained participated!!!” she wrote on her Stories. “Everyone believed the proposition occurred in the restaurant, but it really happened individually BEFORE we got to the pub! That’ll forever be our little secret”

Fans have been perplexed, as only days before, she said she’d walked off in your former NBA star.

KHLOE KARDASHIAN NOW A POTTY TRAINING EXPERT

“Y’know I am fair and transparent so that I must be the very first to let you guys know that I’m not participated to Lamar,” she wrote on November 4. “This is a challenging choice for me to make but it’s the very best for my kids.

“Lamar has a few things that he has to operate through. I love him dearly but I’m not able to function by his side while he hopes that the help he so desperately desires. I want him all the very best and I’m requesting that you pray for everybody involved.”