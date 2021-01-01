Lamar Odom: Sabrina is Keeping My Passports and Passwords HOSTAGE! Help!

In early November, the earth uncovered that Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr had split, ending their engagement. An tried reconciliation failed.

Now, Lamar is publicly pleading for his passwords and essential lawful documents like his passport, which he promises that Sabrina is holding hostage. Oh no.

Lamar Odom is trying to inch his way back again on to social media, if only to issue an urgent plea.

“What’s up very good persons,” the basketball legend begins his message, posted to Instagram.

He shares: “I have been performing difficult to establish my manufacturer and a new staff.”

“Regretably,” Lamar reveals, “my social media platforms are being held hostage by my ex.”

“And,” he continues, “we are doing the job difficult to recuperate my passwords for IG and Twitter.”

That is … a genuinely horrifying circumstance that we would not wish on any individual.

Is he accusing Sabrina of modifying his passwords to lock him out of his accounts? It appears that way.

“If any of y’all know anyone who can get it reset for me,” Lamar asks, “hit my brand supervisors DM ASAP @savvygirlconsulting.”

We have a recommendation on how he may well make that materialize incredibly immediately, but let us maintain off till his concept concludes.

“In the meantime come holla at me I require y’all to SUBSCRIBE to my youtube, my twitch, and follow me on snapchat Fortunate7lefty,” Lamar asks.

“If you bought an iphone im on club household so drop in,” he recommends.

Lamar then announces: “I’m beginning a space about Psychological Wellness, Toxic and Abusive Relationships and Self Like. “

“No adore missing BabyDoll but it is more than,” Lamar writes in a subsequent article.

“All request is that you launch my Passport and my Passwords,” he expresses. Oh, that seems so severe.

“That’s it,” Lamar expresses.

“You’ve wronged me in so several methods,” he accuses his ex.

“And I was keen to walk absent quietly,” Lamar suggests.

“But,” he concludes grimly, “I see you want a exhibit.”

First of all, Lamar would like to know how to solve this “hostage” situation as immediately as achievable. Some platforms are notoriously slow to restore stolen accounts.

Contacting your ex (ahem, his other ex) throughout the holidays can be challenging, but we would suggest that he dial up Khloe.

Khloe cannot make Sabrina give again just about anything, but we have to envision that if Khloe — or especially Kim or Kylie — sent the suitable concept, any social media system would support out extremely rapidly.

“Y’all know I am sincere and clear so I have to be the 1st to let you guys know that I am no lengthier engaged to Lamar,” Sabrina informed her followers again in November.

“This has been a tough selection for me to make,” she expressed.

“But,” she continued, “it is the greatest for myself and my youngsters.”

“Lamar has some issues that he by itself has to operate by way of,” Sabrina accused.

Although she affirmed that she loves him “dearly,” she wrote that she is “no extended equipped to be by his side whilst he seeks the assistance he so desperately demands.”

It seems that there was additional to this tale — and that there carries on to be extra to this story — than a very simple break up and some particular difficulties.

