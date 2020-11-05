Lamar Odom & Fiancée Sabrina Parr Split

Lamar Odom and his fiancée Sabrina Parr have split. This week (November 4th), Sabrina Parr shared the news on social media, staying that the former NBA Star has

“some things that he alone has to work through”.

She also said

“I am no longer able to be by his side while he seeks the help he so desperately needs”.

See her announcement below.

Lamar and Sabrina became engaged in 2019 and were set to marry November 11, 2021.

This would have been Lamar’s second marriage.

He was married to Khloe Kardashian from 2009 to 2016. Sabrina was also previously married.

No further details about their split have been shared.