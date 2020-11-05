Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr Split, Call Off Engagement

It’s over for Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr! The former NBA player’s ex-fiancée announced their split via Instagram on Wednesday, November 4.

“Y’all know I’m honest and transparent so I have to be the first to let you guys know that I am no longer engaged to Lamar,” Parr, 33, wrote on her Instagram Story. “This has been a difficult decision for me to make but it is the best for myself and my children.”

She continued, “Lamar has some things that he alone has to work through. I love him dearly but I am no longer able to be by his side while he seeks the help he so desperately needs. I wish him all the best and I am asking that you pray for everyone involved.”

Odom, 40, proposed to Parr in November 2019, three months after they were spotted out for the first time in Atlanta. While talking about their relationship with Hollywood Life in December 2019, Parr revealed that they were waiting to have sex until after they were married. In a since-deleted Instagram post from August, the couple announced their plans to marry in Miami on November 11, 2021.

“We’ve both experienced many relationships. Been married, divorced, you name it, we’ve been through it … But this right here will be our LAST DANCE!” Parr wrote at the time. “Can’t wait to marry you big man.”

Prior to his engagement with Parr, the former Los Angeles Lakers player was most notably married to Khloé Kardashian from 2009 to 2016. Odom and the reality star split in 2013, but their divorce was put on hold when he suffered from a near-fatal overdose in October 2015. He also shares two kids, daughter Destiny, 22, and son Lamar Jr., 18, with his ex, Liza Morales.