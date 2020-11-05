Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr Split 1 Year Following Engagement

Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr have called time in their connection.

annually after announcing their participation, the former professional athlete along with the private coach are going their different ways. Parr affirmed the separation news at a remark on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, Nov. 4. “Y’know I am fair and transparent so that I must be the very first to let you guys know that I’m not participated to Lamar,” she composed her sociable networking followers. “This was a tricky choice for me to make but it’s the very best for my kids.”

Parr proceeded to assert Odom”has something he needs to operate through.” Although she didn’t find special, Parr also mentioned,”I love him dearly but I’m not able to function by his side while he hopes that the support he so desperately desires. I want him all the very best and I’m requesting that you pray for everybody involved.”

The 40-year old former Los Angeles Lakers star has to speak out openly about the divide or Parr’s announcement. E! News has reached outside to Odom’s rep but haven’t heard back.