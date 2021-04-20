Lallana and Welbeck denied late winner as Blues held to goalless draw at the Bridge

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE CHARGE

It’s widely believed that Chelsea have formally begun procedures to withdraw from the Super League, and an official statement is expected from the club tomorrow.

And so it’s back to competitive football, and the race for a place in the top four to seal Champions League football. A point this evening has moved the Blues above West Ham and into fourth, but it’s getting very tight at the top.

Only three points separate Leicester in third and Liverpool in sixth, while a win for Everton in their game in hand will have them back in the mix. Even Tottenham, currently five points off the pace are not out of the running now they are free of Jose Mourinho’s shackles.