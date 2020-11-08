Lady Gaga’speechless’ over Joe Biden’s presidential victory

Lady Gaga is”type of speechless” later Joe Biden won the US presidential race.”

Lady Gaga

The’Pokerface’ hitmaker admits she was helpless when she discovered the 77-year old politician, along with his former president Kamala Harrisand will take control of the White House.

At a video posted on Instagram, she explained:”I expect you are all observing. I expect all of the girls in this state know that there’s really a reckoning and a true shift. I am hoping that the individuals who’ve been oppressed by electricity… I expect that you understand your voices have been heard. I am just really sort of speechless. This is a really special moment. It is a day by which a great deal of folks… have felt as if we’re living in a condition of aggression and terror constantly and it is finished. You may feel hot today. I really feel like the entire world just got a huge hug from God. Go home and hug your loved ones and nourish yourself. May we stitch back ourselves together with of this. Be safe and be more calm. There is no need to gloat in anyone’s face which Joe won. There is no requirement to be cruel. This is only a time for recovery, this can be a period for rest and also some time for love. And the people have spoken”

Gaga appeared in a rally to encourage Biden’s effort, a move that disturbs his rival Donald Trump.

Addressing the audience, Trump said:”Today he has Lady Gaga. I can tell you a lot of tales – that I could tell you tales about Lady Gaga, I understand a good deal of stories”

Additionally hitting at Jon Bon Jovi,” Trump included:”Each time that I see him kisses my a**. ‘Oh, Mr Presidentsaid’ He will get something from it, exactly like everybody is. Incidentally, we draw considerably larger audiences than these individuals. They obtained Beyonce, plus they obtained Jay-Z.”