Lady Gaga Shouts Out Ex Taylor Kinney Throughout Biden Campaign Rally

‘Thad been the evening before Election Day, once again in Pittsburgh, Penn., respectively Lady Gaga could not help but reminisce about her own connection with ex-fiancé Taylor Kinney.

The pop superstar played Joe Biden‘s closing drive-in effort rally Nov. 2, if at between”Shallow” and”You and I” Gaga referenced alive together with the celebrity during the five years that they had been together.

“Can you know I had to reside in Lancaster, Pennsylvania? Listen, anyone here from Lancaster?” Gaga commented. “I had been engaged to a guy from Lancaster, Pennsylvania. I knowI know. It did not work out. I adored him so muchbetter. It simply did not work out”

“However, I love my Pennsylvania man,” the Oscar winner lasted. “I love Joe! Therefore Joe’s my brand new Pennsylvania man. And I like nothing more than the instant, for that moment, for me personally and I!”

before hitting the last notice of”You and I,” the tune that brought her Taylor together if they met on place of this audio video, Gaga provided an apology for her existing boo, Michael Polansky.