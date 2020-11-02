Lady Gaga Joins Joe Biden at Pittsburgh for Final Day of Campaigning Before Election Day

Lady Gaga is formally Joe Biden‘s side to the last day of campaigning before election day!

The 34-year old singer combined the Democratic presidential candidate when greeting school students at Schenley Park on Monday (November 2) at Pittsburgh, Penn.

Biden is currently holding a drive-in effort rally tonight in Heinz Field in Pittsburgh and also Gaga will probably be looking at the function.

On the weekend,” she also tweeted,” AM SO EXCITED to return in Pennsylvania! (Pittsburgh at which I was able to dive into to stop by my grandmother!) . See you tomorrow in Joe’s rally! WE NEED EVERY VOTE PA — create a Strategy. This election is dependent upon you! ❤️ #Biden #vote.”

On Monday, President Trump went afterwards Gaga for encouraging Biden and stated he understands”lots of tales about” the Oscar winner.