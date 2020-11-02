Lady Gaga claps back in Donald Trump afterwards he criticises her into media launch

Lady Gaga has known president Donald Trump (back ) later his and his communications manager criticised her affiliation with Joe Biden in a media release.

Tim Murtaugh,” Trump’s communication manager, known as Biden”dire” at a media release, once he summoned Gaga to assist him with his effort in Pennsylvania, an integral country in this election.

“Nothing unlocks Biden’s disdain to its abandoned working people of PA like campaigning with anti-fracking activist Lady Gaga,” Murtaugh composed.

This dire attempt to drum up excitement is really a sharp stick in the eye for 600,000 Pennsylvanians who operate from the fracking market. Pic.twitter.com/p5LqLFl4Dl

— Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) November 1, 2020

Fracking, or hydraulic fracturing, entails drilling into the ground and injecting substances, sand and water to discharge gas and oil indoors, which could subsequently be applied as energy, even although it can lead to a number of kinds of contamination.

Lady Gaga, who’s now in Pennsylvania, chose to Twitter to react to both Trump and Murtaugh, stating she is happy to be living inside their minds”rent free”.

HEY TIM HEY @realDonaldTrump SO HAPPY IM GLAD TO BE LIVING RENT FREE on your HEAD. #BidenHarris https://t.co/k2ODfQNkF3 pic.twitter.com/Iy3Nj8aYMR

— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 1, 2020

In other governmental Gaga news, during the weekend that the celebrity revived a number of the most renowned outfits, for example, Franc Fernandez-designed beef dress she wore in the 2010 VMA’s, at a movie where she educated her fans to vote.

“The government isn’t going away and unless you’ve got a plane ticket to a different nation and someplace that you are gont reside, this will be gont be the own home,” she explained.

“I am telling you regardless of how you are feeling your future is still in your hands for this vote”