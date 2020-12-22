Lady dubbed ‘real-life Barbie’ for her extravagant fashion and looks

A Scottish female has been dubbed a ‘real lifestyle Barbie doll’ by strangers due to her extravagant style and how she seems.

Elizabeth Smith, from Edinburgh, is identified for her huge hair, petite frame, flawless make-up and her custom made made clothes – a thing which onlookers see as her signature ‘Barbie’ glimpse.

The 20-calendar year-aged suggests that when she doesn’t see the resemblance herself, she takes the comparison as a very good matter.

She says: ‘People say I am the human model of Barbie. I never individually see it myself, but I get it as a compliment. I believe it is largely due to the fact of my makeup and bouncy hair.

‘I get plenty of compliments on my hair, ladies are usually asking me to display them how to do it but the trick is just heaps of backcombing.

‘My hair in a natural way has a ton of volume so that helps make it simpler, and I have just got very very good at backcombing and curling in excess of the many years to reach a significant backcombed bouncy seem.’

Elizabeth says she will take fashion inspiration from her mum, Louise Younger, and her passion for purchasing usually means she has a brand new outfit for each individual weekend.

Chanel, Fendi and Dior are some of her favourite models, but Elizabeth provides that she also loves superior avenue stores such as Zara. In full, her wardrobe offers 40 pairs of shoes and 18 lavish purses.

Elizabeth provides: ‘My mum has experienced eight young ones and however looks like a supermodel.

‘Fashion is 1 of my major pursuits, it is my favourite hobby and I experience good when I am dressed up in my favorite apparel.

‘I get plenty of feedback on my wardrobe and people today always check with me where my apparel are from, which I appreciate. Acquiring compliments on my outfits gives me the determination to costume up additional, I appreciate it.

‘I would explain my design as a combination of everything, as I can be everyday and also extremely glamorous, but I would say the ideal way to describe it is stylish. I like donning a good coat with some heels.’

She also types her very own dresses and has them produced for particular gatherings, such as weddings.

‘If I am having difficulties to obtain something then I normally style and design an outfit with a dressmaker so I can dress in just what I want and have it accurately how I like it,’ Elizabeth adds.

Additional: United kingdom



The fashion lover not too long ago tied the knot to her very long-time period boyfriend and, as you’d expect, the marriage ceremony spared no particulars.

Elizabeth and her spouse obtained married at the luxurious Trump Turnberry Vacation resort in Ayrshire, Scotland, with 20 attendees thanks to restrictions.

She claims: ‘This was my absolute desire location, I had constantly desired to get married there in the ballroom. It is just stunning.

‘It is like something from a motion picture. I felt so fortunate to be able to get married right here even while it wasn’t just how we would have prepared due to the fact of the pandemic.’

Do you have a story to share?

Get in contact at [email protected]

Additional : College student appears to be like ‘tin man’ soon after bogus tan fall short, proper before school dance

A lot more : University student went to rest room to do significant variety two but arrived out with a child

A lot more : Multi-millionaire Sháá Wasmund on sorting out her income and in no way wanting down on any job