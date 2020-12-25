LadBaby celebrates Third Christmas No 1 but worries about ‘X Aspect boycott’: Exclusive | Tunes | Leisure

These days LadBaby landed his third Xmas No 1 in a row with charity solitary Really don’t Cease Me Eatin’. The Journey parody of Really don’t Stop Believin’ sees all profits go to foodbank charity The Trussell Have faith in. The chart feeling, genuine identify Mark Hoyle, had really originally determined not to endeavor it this yr. But will he at any time quit?

Speaking completely with Specific.co.united kingdom, LadBaby stated: “Erm, I never know! I truthfully never know, I guess we constantly glimpse at a single Xmas at a time.

“It’s just one of these issues. It is got to be about if we come to feel that we can do it justice for the charity.

“We don’t want to get to a position where the X Element variety of dominated it for so numerous many years and it began to have a destructive result at the end.”

The YouTuber pointed out how folks started off to boycott the X Variable one each year and how he doesn’t want that to take place to him.

