Labour MP getting handled in clinic for Covid

Labour MP Jo Stevens is staying dealt with for coronavirus in clinic, her staff has claimed.

he member for Cardiff Central – and shadow secretary of state for digital, culture, media and activity – was claimed on December 31 to have been “laid very low with Covid for a while”.

On Saturday, her staff tweeted: “Jo has requested us to permit you know that she is currently being handled in hospital for Covid. Thanks for all your very good needs we will give an update when we can.”

From #TeamJoStevens – Jo has asked us to enable you know that she is staying treated in clinic for Covid. Thanks for all your very good wishes we will give an update when we can. — Jo Stevens (@JoStevensLabour) January 2, 2021

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer replied to the tweet, saying: “Get effectively before long Jo, a pricey buddy and colleague.”

1st Minister Mark Drakeford explained: “All of our ideas and greatest needs are with Jo for a fast recovery.

“Thank you to Jo’s constituency crew for continuing to support Cardiff Central constituents at this complicated time.”

PA