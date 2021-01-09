LA MAGA Bear Hug Male: Hero Or Villain?

This woman was viciously attacked by Trump supporters in LA — but she herself insisted the man grabbing her is her savior.

A photograph is worth a thousand phrases — and from time to time some of them contradictory.

These stunning visuals captured by Raquel Natalicchio on Wednesday show the instant a lone Black girl was attacked by a team of Trump supporters as she walked dwelling in Downtown LA.

One particular of the most jarring images shows the woman — later determined as Berlinda Nibo — with her arms pinned by her facet by a hulking person a foot taller and effortlessly twice her weight, as she is maced and punched in the confront:

But according to Nibo herself, the person bear-hugging her was actually seeking to conserve her… or so she thought.

“He was whispering in my ear likely ‘You’re Ok, I acquired you, I’ve obtained you, really do not do anything at all. These people today are practically making an attempt to eliminate you’,” she recalled to CBS LA.

“If not for him stepping in at that moment, these people today would have basically tried out to get rid of me.”

In a tweet, LAPD even said it was investigating the attack, but not the guy pictured, as it experienced decided he was “a superior Samaritan.”

The personal seen in the illustrations or photos with his arms wrapped all around her—per the victim’s statement—was established to be a Good Samaritan that aided her get away from the hostile crowd, by carrying her to security. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) January 8, 2021

“The particular person found in the images with his arms wrapped about her—per the victim’s statement—was determined to be a Excellent Samaritan that aided her get away from the hostile crowd, by carrying her to safety,” it wrote.

On the other hand, in accordance to the photographer who obviously witnessed it, the guy was certainly the villain her photographs created him out to be.

She mentioned the incident kicked off when Nibo, just two blocks from her dwelling, walked earlier a “Quit the Steal” MAGA rally.

“As she walked via the crowd of unmasked trump supporters, they began to yell, inquiring her if she experienced voted for Trump. She explained no, flipped them off and retained walking and talking on the cellphone.”

Natalicchio said that is when a team of close to 20 circled her and started screaming in her encounter and pushing her among each individual other. A person girl, she said, reached about and tore off her wig even though contacting her a “n***** b****”

“Gentlemen holding flag poles commenced beating her along with other folks who ended up punching her. At 1 place a trump supporter grabbed her from guiding, limiting her capacity to protect herself, as she ongoing to get maced proper in the eyes.”

She extra: “The law enforcement line was suitable driving me in this picture. Not 1 officer stepped in. It took two bystanders and myself dragging her out and functioning about to the police line for safety. No arrests had been designed.”

Even right after Nibo gave her interview to CBS, Natalicchio stood by her tale, identifying the bear-hugger as Roy Ball.

“A number of account witnesses have said and have image and movie footage of the woman staying maced in the eyes even though being held by Ball. It is on video that two bystanders jumped into the crowd to pull her out and escorted her to the law enforcement line,” she wrote.

“She afterwards mentioned that she was unable to see who helped her by leading her out of the crowd,” she stated, claiming Nibo was at present attempting to retract her first assertion about Ball “saving her” from CBS. (TooFab has achieved out to CBS for remark)

In fact, other videos of Ball posted on Twitter from before in the working day do not paint so rosy a picture: in one particular he joins other Trump supporters encompassing and daunting another lady, even showing to dare the “b****” to strike him in the facial area:

Below is another video clip of the white supremacist Roy Ball stalking and harassing girls of colour at yesterday’s “Stop The Steal” rally, all the when hurling racist and sexist insults at them. 📸 @ACatWithNews pic.twitter.com/e5yEu4PNUg — Chad Loder (@chadloder) January 8, 2021

The crimson-bearded dude, Roy Ball, is NOT a hero. Roy Ball is a white supremacist, who is on online video at this white supremacist rally encompassing, yelling at, and daunting peaceful Black people today. He wasn’t fired for this, but he absolutely must have been. 📸 @ACatWithNews pic.twitter.com/HfW3jzYefY — Chad Loder (@chadloder) January 8, 2021

This online video shows the girl soon immediately after she was blinded by pepper spray. She is rescued and pulled out of the hostile crowd by a photographer and an NLG legal observer. Roy Ball is shown toward the finish, pursuing her and seemingly telling her to go away 📸 @buffalobaff pic.twitter.com/cU88RN1gxv — Chad Loder (@chadloder) January 8, 2021

“I really don’t fully grasp what is likely on in the world,” Nibo instructed CBS “I’m saddened by it. I’m heartbroken by it. It truly is a shame that I won’t be able to walk down my avenue any longer.”

A GoFundMe set up to aid Nibo has sinced lifted more than $53k.