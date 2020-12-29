LA County Asks For Output Pause

The Los Angeles County Department of General public Well being has issued an electronic mail asking movie and Tv set productions in the place to “strongly consider” pausing functions for a couple of weeks.

The ask for is explained to be owing to the catastrophic surge in the pandemic at the moment happening across California, which has officially turn into the to start with state within just the United States to surpass two million COVID-19 instances.

The the latest surge has resulted in crowded hospitals and the probably extension of California’s current keep-at-residence purchase. New music, Tv set and movie productions are allowed to function at current under stringent well being tips.

Resource: Deadline