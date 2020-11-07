Entertainment

L.A. Man Makes Volume Shooting Threat Against Dems, Feds Set Him 5150 Hold

November 7, 2020
1 Min Read
If Joe Biden wins the Presidency, a Guy in L.A. says he Will take out Democrats at a mass shooting — Although National Representatives Responded swiftly to Find the Guy in custody… TMZ has Discovered.

The hazard has been made at a brief video published Friday on societal networking — that the guy states,”at the stage, such as when Biden gets , I am just gonna like a college shooter: simply take these Democrats and a couple of pedophiles on the road outside. Should I go to hell, then I am carrying these motherf**kers with me personally ”

Law enforcement sources tell us that a national task force has been aware of this posting and contacted the guy from the movie. We are told that he had been taken into custody and put to a psychiatric grasp… also called a 5150.

Agents allegedly hunted the man’s house to determine whether he had some weapons to follow along with the threat. We are told he’s been charged with no offense.

there’s a demonstration intended in downtown L.A. Friday… thus, of course there was concern that he was targeting this occasion.

Story growing…

