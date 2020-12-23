L.A. County Sheriff’s Deputy Has Sexual intercourse at Common and Recorded on Open up Mic

Engage in video clip articles Special

An L.A. County Sheriff’s deputy allegedly had intercourse on the Common Studios lot, and the dude had his mic open for all to hear … and the recording is now the communicate of the division.

Evidently a single of the participants was a film buff, because the encounter went down right by the Bates Motel on the lot.

You listen to a girl moaning as a dispatcher from the Sheriff’s station consistently tries to get her deputy’s interest, telling him he had an open mic.

The deputy won’t answer … but the female does, through the clip.

We don’t know whether the deputy was in the patrol auto or nearby.

We are told there is an inner investigation and the deputy has been taken off duty pending the success.

The Sheriff’s Dept. tells TMZ, “The deputy was straight away relieved of duty and an administrative investigation has been opened. The deputy’s peace officer’s powers have been suspended and the appropriate administrative motion will be taken based on the final result of the investigation.”