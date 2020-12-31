Kylie Minogue releases Studio 2054 remix of ‘Real Groove’ showcasing Dua Lipa

Kylie Minogue has launched a new rendition of her monitor ‘Real Groove’, remixed as element of Dua Lipa’s current Studio 2054 livestream.

Released now (December 31), the remix features extra instrumentation and a marginally far more upbeat tempo, as perfectly as vocals from Lipa. It comes right after Minogue made an visual appearance on the Studio 2054 livestream final thirty day period, where by she performed ‘Real Groove’. Elton John and FKA Twigs were being also visitors on the livestream.

Listen to the Studio 2054 remix of ‘Real Groove’ underneath:

https://www.youtube.com/view?v=qFYLeTJEvWY

‘Real Groove’ is lifted from Minogue’s November file, ‘Disco’. Upon its release, NME gave the album a 4-star evaluation, describing it as her “most constant and fulfilling album in a decade”.

“The consequence is a regularly uplifting established that feels like Minogue’s finest album considering the fact that 2010’s ‘Aphrodite’. Her sister Dannii is rumoured to have claimed that ‘Minogues do not sweat’. In that scenario, let us say that ‘Disco’ shimmers with a warm glittery glow that’s just irresistible.”

Minogue will also be re-streaming her Infinite Disco live performance for New Year’s Eve, beginning from 9pm GMT. The stream will characteristic previously-unreleased at the rear of-the-scenes footage of how the present was set alongside one another. Tickets will be discounted for enthusiasts who considered the first livestream back again in Oct.