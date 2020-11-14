Kylie Minogue becomes first female performer to high UK albums chart in five consecutive years

Kylie Minogue is now the first female artist to top the UK albums chart in five consecutive years.

She broke off the album with the launch of her brand new studio album’Disco’, released last Friday (November 6) and entered the Official Charts at Number One. The record also had the largest opening week sales of any 2020 launch in the united kingdom thus far, promoting 55,000 units throughout loading, CD, vinyl, downloads and also a decorative tape edition.

Minogue shared with the news of her accomplishment in a movie posted on social websites now (November 14), stating”I am lost for words”.

“Thanks to everybody who’s endorsed this record and this particular campaign. This means the entire world to me personally and I am so touched that it is seen it’s way for the kisses,” she explained.

Minogue’s very first chart-topping launch was her self-titled introduction in 1988, followed by’Enjoy Yourself’ a year after. Back in 1992 her’Greatest Hits’ also obtained in Number One, and 2001’s’Fever’, 2010’s’Aphrodite’, 2018’s’Golden’ and 2019’s’Step Back in Time: The Definitive Collection’.

Using eight Number One records under her belt, she’s overtaken Elton John and George Michael from the all time graphs leaderboard.

Additionally, it makes her among five additional musicians to share this accomplishment, together with Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Paul Weller and Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour.

Minogue gave fans their first taste of’Disco’ back in July together with the only’Say Something’, that was accompanied by a galactic motivated film clip.

She followed with cuts’Magic’ and’I really like It’ prior to releasing the record before this month.

NME gave the list four stars at an overview, calling it”her most consistent and enjoyable record within a short time”.

“…this record succeeds as it seems like Kylie performing disco inside her very own cute way: quantified, affectionate and true, not a workout at pastiche,” NME explained.