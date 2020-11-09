Entertainment

Kylie Jenner Reveals Off Lighter Hair at Snakeskin-Print Coat Throughout Night Out

November 9, 2020
Kylie Jenner is liking a fashionable night out!

The 23-year old reality celebrity and cosmetics mogul struts her way to a restaurant to match friends for supper on Saturday night (November 7) at Santa Monica, Calif.

Kylie showed her off milder locks while sporting a tan snakeskin-print coat on a brown top and panties as she stepped outside to the evening.

late month, Kim Kardashian jetted into an exclusive island to observe 40th birthday with friends along with the whole Kardashian-Jenner household — except for Kylie. Figure out why she did not attend.

In case you missed this, Kylie was newly dethroned as Instagram’s highest paid celebrity for sponsored articles through this celeb.

