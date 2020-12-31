Kylie Jenner Receives Safety from Alleged Neighborhood Burglar

Distinctive

Kylie Jenner states she’s getting harassed by a gentleman who allegedly retains sneaking into her neighborhood hunting for her … so, a judge is granting her a protective get.

Kylie ask for for a temporary restraining buy from a person named Justin Bergquist was approved Wednesday, and not a working day too shortly for her for the reason that she claims he is likely to good lengths to keep track of her down.

In accordance to legal docs, attained by TMZ, Kylie promises Bergquist broke into a residence in her gated local community, fled on foot immediately after a resident observed him, and then arrived again in his car.

In the docs, Kylie says the male traveled all the way from North Dakota even though she has no clue who he is. She thinks he was really making an attempt to split into her dwelling, and just mistakenly barged into the improper 1 … due to the fact he advised private stability he was there to meet up with her.

The momentary restraining order, which Kylie filed for a lot more than 3 months back, needs Bergquist to stay at minimum 100 yards absent from her.