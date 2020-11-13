Kylie, Cher, Nile Rodgers and much more discuss Oasis pay for Children In Need

Kylie Minogue contributes a brand new new Oasis cover that is placed to feature on tonight’s (November 13) variant of Children In Need — tune to below.

The variant, first broadcast with this particular morning’s Zoe Ball breakfast series on BBC Radio two, sees Kylie carrying around the Gallagher brothers’ 2006 hit’Stop Crying Your Heart Out’ with some famous friends.

Mixing the singer about the newest version will be the likes of Cher, Nile Rodgers along with Bryan Adams. Gregory Porter, Lenny Kravitz and Paloma Faith additionally participate in the star-studded cover. Listen to this under.

Tonight’s version of Children In Need is going to be hosted by former Good British Bake Off sponsor Mel Giedroyc, alongside ex-footballer Alex Scott and comedians Chris Ramsey and Stephen Mangan.

The’Stop Crying Your Heart Out’ cover is going to be aired on tonight show, which broadcasts from 7pm GMT on BBC One.