Kyle Richards Responds to Her and Mauricio Umansky Split Rumors

She is getting real! Kyle Richards clarified how she and husband Mauricio Umansky discovered about current rumors they called it quits. As it was, the bunch was advised with an Instagram commenter!

“It was able to get me upset if lies were out there around me. I’d get myself worked so emotional,” The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills celebrity, 51, explained during an interview with Us Weekly on Thursday, October 22. “And today, I actually like — oh, my God. I can not think it. But this [new] one drove us for a loop. This previous one, since we did not understand [about it], I do not have a Google awake or something.”

She continued,”We published an image in Aspen collectively and someone wrote in the remarks,’I am so pleased to see all of the rumors are not correct.’ And now [Mauricio] looked at me and he said,’What exactly are they speaking [about in] this remark?’ And I was like,’I really don’t understand. Let us Google.’ We’re all like,’What?” And then, just like, a week afterwards, people were texting [and saying],’I hope everything’s OK.’ I was like, ‘Oh, my God.'”

Richards went on to discuss that rumors began swirling after a societal networking article maintained that”a California housewife” had lately separated from their spouse and had been using an”long’hot woman summer. ”’ While conversing with Us Weekly, the mom of four verified that it”was not me”

Richards and Umansky, 50, are married because 1996. Together they discuss three brothers, Alexia, 24, Sophia, 20, also Portia, 12. She has 31-year old girl, Farrah, by a prior marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie.

When it concerns the status of the connection, Richards promised Us Weekly that she and Umansky are still going strong, despite the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

“There are a few minutes where I am like,’Oh, my God, he speaks so loudly.’ He is constantly on the telephone,” she explained during the meeting. “However, for the large part, we’re only saying that the other night, for example,’You know, going through something such as this, you truly understand the people who you truly miss and also the people who you truly don’t. ”’