Kyla Pratt’s Daughter Dressed as Penny Proud For Halloween

The nostalgia has been in total power on Nov. 1, even when The Proud Family‘s Kyla Pratt submitted an Instagram photograph of her brothers, Lyric and Liyah, within their Halloween costumes. ) The celebrity’s old girl, Lyric, dressed up to her mother’s iconic animated personality Penny Proud, also it needs to be mentioned: the similarity is uncanny!

It is crazy to believe that the voice of Penny Proud not just has children of her own, however one of them really functioned as their mom for Halloween. It is both cute and a bend. Even though Liyah’s The Little Mermaid costume is just as valuable, Lyric’s Penny Proud costume was really great, it was if Penny had come into existence and stepped from the display. The Instagram opinions could not get over how equally the pair appeared, with some saying they desired her to function as live-action variant of Penny! But if just Kyla had dressed since Trudy Parker-Proud, it all would have come full circle.