Kriti Kharbanda announces she is down with malaria

Kriti Kharbanda, that left her Bollywood debut reverse Emraan Hashmi from the Raaz reboot, has since starred in many successful projects up to now. Her last success came from the fourth instalment of this Housefull series. These days, the celebrity took to societal media and declared that she is down with Malaria.

Accepting societal websites, the celebrity published a selfie together with showing her problem. She wrote,”Hello! That really is my malaria wala confront. Say hello world:-RRB- it is only seeing, maybe not here in order to stay coz I want to return to work. To those that are concerned about me, I am doing better now and hoping to get an even greater tomorrow:-RRB- I think somewhat Shitty from time to time, but that is fine. This past year has taught me patience and self love:-RRB- will help keep you guys updated! Thank u for the adore:-RRB-

P.S. Please discuss memes. Funny ones. I’m tired of napping. And tired of having nothing to do.”

The celebrity was likely to begin shooting her next job, Devanshu Singh’s 14 Phere reverse Vikrant Massey, however the program was placed on hold until she recovers.

We want Kriti a quick recovery.