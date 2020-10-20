Kristin Cavallari Reveals How She REALLY Feels About Lauren Conrad & Just HOW Fake Laguna Beach Was!

Kristin Cavallari is giving us ALL the tea!!

Though the momma of three has been making headlines over the last few months because of her split from husband Jay Cutler, it’s actually her time on Laguna Beach putting her on our radar right now. As you’ll obviously recall, before she starred on Very Cavallari, K-Cav was just a teen living her life in front of the MTV cameras — which she’ll be getting in front of again very soon!!

Related: Kristin Cavallari Says She’s ‘Working On’ Cutting The Cutler From Her Name!

In a no-holds-barred chat with Brett Gursky for Monday’s episode of On The List podcast, the 33-year-old candidly spoke about reality TV, her love life, THAT Stephen Colletti pic, and more!

Read on (below) for all the HIGHlights:

Going Back To The Beginning

This has been a year of mostly downs, but there is one bright spot to look forward to! A reunion with the original cast members of Laguna Beach, including: Kristin, Stephen, Lauren Conrad, Lo Bosworth, Trey Phillips, Talan Torriero, Deiter Schmitz, Morgan Olsen, Loren Polster, and Christina Sinclair is on the way!

The Uncommon James founder said of the pre-filmed get-together:

“That’s the first time that we have all been together since high school, since we stopped filming, and so it was really good to see everybody. And it was fun. We played a drinking game, we answered fan questions and just kind of reminisced about the show and everything. And then we’re all on this group email and afterwards everybody was like, ‘I love you, it was so good to see everybody!’”

But don’t expect any “drama, drama, drama, drama!” According to Kristin, there was only love to spread:

“I feel like that group of people—it was the cast of season one—so I think more than anybody else, we will always be so bonded and so connected just because we all experienced that together at the same time that nobody else will ever understand, so it was cool to see everybody.”

The Lies Of Reality TV

Speaking of Laguna Beach… it’s no secret that reality TV isn’t always so real when editing begins. As a three-time “reality” star, she’s no stranger to how things can change once the cameras are off:

“Editing was very heavily involved. One time they had me and my two girlfriends walking down the street, and they were filming us walking, and then they had a producer on the other side of the street, and they were like, ‘Look over at her when you pass her.’ I’m like ‘Ok.’ And the producer is making these faces at us. So I was like, ‘Oh my god, look at her face.’ So then they make it seem like I’m talking about Lauren [Conrad]. Like that kind of stuff. Lauren was never over there. I was never talking about Lauren. But when you watch it and you don’t understand all that stuff.”

Wow, that seems WAY offsides, even for reality TV edits! She remembered:

“They used to have us do ‘wild lines’ too. So, we’d go in an audio booth and just record lines to make their story make sense. And you’re like, ‘Ok, sure.’ Now I’d be like, ‘I’m not saying that.’”

We hope no one’s world is shattered here!

“Stepheeeen!!!”

Prior to the reunion with the whole 2004 crew, Cavallari posted the Instagram pic seen ’round the world: a VERY cozy snap with her former flame, Mr. Colletti. Given her recent separation, she “knew” it would cause a stir, but didn’t expect how big of a reaction it actually created:

“I knew it was going to create a little commotion, I didn’t know to what degree. That’s my most liked photo on Instagram ever. More than my kids. More than anything in my life. That photo with Stephen. Which is cool. I mean, I think it’s really neat that people are still so invested and it really takes people back to that time. And then of course everyone was like, ‘Oh my god, are they back together?’ I love Stephen, I’ve always loved Stephen, and clearly, you know, 15 years later we’re still really good friends.”

But there are sadly no sparks flying between them (right now):

“I brought my kids to Laguna Beach, I saw a lot of people, I didn’t just see Stephen. So it was a really fun trip, but that’s all there is to it.”

Kristin VS. LC

While there might not be any romance happening between herself and Stephen, are there sparks of another kind with Miz Conrad?! Of her former foe, Cavallari said:

[We’re] totally fine. I think so much time has passed and what we went through was so silly and it was so high school, I’m pretty sure we’re both over it at this point.”

Lauren also recently made amends with Whitney Port, and we thought they were still friends to this day! So we’d have to imagine that things are all good between these two now, as well.

Not So Ready To Mingle…

Needless to say, there’s a LOT going on in her life right now, and that doesn’t mean she exactly has the time to date! After being spotted smooching comedian Jeff Dye, she clarified:

“Here’s what I’m doing right now. I’m going through a divorce, obviously. I’m putting myself first. I mean, my kids will always be first, but beyond my kids, I’m making myself a priority right now. I don’t want anything…I’m not ready to jump into a relationship, I’m not. I’m taking care of me and I’m figuring out ultimately what I’m going to want in life, and I’m going through the motions and the process of figuring that all out.”

Instead, she’s focused on staying true to herself above all:

“I’m not following in anybody’s footsteps, I’m creating my own path. And I’m staying true to who I am. I’ve always been very authentic and I’ve never come to the table with an agenda or tried to be somebody that I’m not. And I truly think that that’s the only reason why I’m still around so many years later. Because people know that they’re going to get that from me. I’m very honest, I’m blunt, I don’t have a filter.”

And that’s just what we love about her!!

[Image via Apega/WENN & Kristin Cavallari/Instagram.]