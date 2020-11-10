Kristin Cavallari & Jeff Dye Spotted on Another Date, in Nashville This Time!

It seems things are heating up between Kristin Cavallari and comedian Jeff Dye!

The 33-year-old Very Cavallari star and Uncommon James designer was spotted on a date with Jeff, 37, on October 28 in Nashville, Tenn.

Kristin and Jeff were seen sitting at the bar at the “trendy” spot Bastion, according to Us Weekly.

“At one point during the intimate dinner, Kristin was seen leaning into Jeff and giving him a long kiss,” the eyewitness told the outlet. “The couple had a very upbeat night with a lot of laughs.”

An insider told the outlet that things don’t appear to be serious between the two stars.

“Kristin and Jeff just have a casual dating situation going on. She’s not in the zone to move forward with a full-blown relationship of that level and is just keeping herself preoccupied and having fun,” a source said.

Kristin was previously spotted kissing Jeff in Chicago.