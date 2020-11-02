Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler Reunite Amid Divorce to Celebrate Halloween With Their Children

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler are celebrating Halloween as a household.

before his divorce, that the 33-year old former reality star along with also the 37-year old former NFL player reunited on Saturday (October 31) to pay the vacation together with their three children — sons Camden, 8, also Jaxon, 6, and also 4-year-old kid Saylor.

“Halloween 2020,” Kristin composed on Instagram and a photograph of all their outfits.

Kristin was set as a unicorn, Jay was a captive, one of the sons had been DJ Marshello and Saylor was dressed as a princess.

Kristin and Jay announced that they were dividing up back in April after seven decades of marriage. ) She was recently seen making out for this comic in Chicago.

Jay lately made headlines after he endorsed Donald Trump for president.