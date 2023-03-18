A Closer Look at Kristin Alfonso’s Transformation After Plastic Surgery

Kristian Alfonso, born Kristian-Joy Alfonso, is a fashion model and actress from the United States. She is best known for her role as Hope Williams Brady on the NBC drama series Days of Our Lives. She has worked as a fashion model for various brands and magazines, including Harper’s Bazaar and Vogue. Her other film and television credits include ‘Full House,’ ‘Army of One, aka Joshua Tree,’ ‘Blindfold: Acts of Obsession,’ ‘Burke’s Law,’ ‘Melrose Place,’ ‘Murder, She Wrote,’ ‘Baywatch,’ ‘Love Stories,’ ‘Amazing Stories,’ ‘Who’s The Boss?,’ and ‘MacGyver. Alfonso, a former figure skater, won the gold medal at the Junior Olympic Figure Skating Championships. The actress and model also have a jewellery line called ‘Hope Faith Miracles’ and a jewellery website.

Kristin Alfonso Plastic Surgery

Like a young lady, Kristian considered becoming an actress and model, but she felt that her body wasn’t quite as standard. She had an extremely flat chest well into her twenties and thought it hurt her chances at fame. She had cosmetic surgery to expand her bust to give herself a better chance of striking the big time. Her breasts are now vast and appealing and have remained perfectly formed.

Some cosmetic surgeons believe this actress returned to surgery to maintain her bust. Surprisingly, any lady in her fifties isn’t experiencing any sagging in her breasts. She most likely had the implants changed regularly or used breast lifts to keep them perky. Given her age and celebrity, it’s been speculated that Kristian may be using other methods to keep herself looking young and fresh.

It wouldn’t be surprising if she used Botox or other facial filler injections to help keep facial lines and wrinkles at bay. Numerous non-invasive methods can keep your skin firm, meaning only she knows if she’s using additional cosmetic procedures!

Kristin Alfonso Early Life

Kristian-Joy Alfonso was born on September 5, 1963, in Brockton, Massachusetts, United States. Her grandparents are from Sicily and Calabria, and she is Italian-American. Gino and Joanne Alfonso gave birth to Kristian Alfonso. Lisa is her older sister. She began her career as a figure skater, winning a gold medal at the Junior Olympic Figure Skating Championships.

A tobogganing accident at 13 ended her skating career, and Alfonso began modelling. She had appeared on the covers of over 30 magazines by age 15, including Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar. In 1981, she made her television debut in the TV movie The Starmaker, opposite Rock Hudson.

Kristin Alfonso Career

When Alfonso was cast in the contract role of Hope Williams on the soap opera Days of Our Lives in April 1983, her career took off. A well-liked pairing between Hope’s character and Bo Brady’s character developed (played by Peter Reckell). In 1985, she was nominated for an Emmy in the category of Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series.

Alfonso left in 1987, returned briefly in 1990, and then permanently in 1994. In November 2019, the entire Days of Our Lives cast were released from their contracts. For the final two seasons of Falcon Crest, she played Pilar Ortega after Alfonso left Days of Our Lives in April 1987. She appeared in the 1993 movie Joshua Tree with Dolph Lundgren as a cop kidnapped by an innocent convict on the run, along with these roles.

Alfonso has appeared in some other movies and TV shows, such as MacGyver (“The Negotiator” and “Unfinished Business”), Blindfold: Acts of Obsession, Full House, Burke’s Law, Murder, She Wrote, Melrose Place, Baywatch, Amazing Stories, “Out of Time” (1988 TV movie with Bill Maher), Love Stories, and Who’s the Boss? Additionally, she appeared in the CBS film “Whatever Happened to Bobby Earl” with Kate Jackson.