Kristen Johnston Want Fans To Quit Confusing Her With Kirstie Alley

October 20, 2020
Kristen Johnston isn’t Kirstie Alley, also want lovers to quit confusing them with each other.

The Mother celebrity took to societal media to phone out several lovers who had been utilizing pictures of tagging and her her into their tweets around Kirstie.

On the weekend, Kirstie had begun making headlines after expressing her support for Donald Trump at the approaching election, and several were using photographs of Kristen to haul Kirstie from the procedure.

“Omg you guys I am not Kirstie Alley!!!!! Quit yelling at me!” Kristen tweeted on them, including a photoshopped picture of himself giving the middle finger in a rally to get Trump.

She’d shared with a meme of her holding a sign up from a episode of Mother, in which the sign read”I’m not Kirstie Alley.”

Kristen has shared her service Joe Biden in the election. )

