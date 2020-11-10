Kristen Bell Reveals the Reason Why She Won’t Post Her Kids’ Faces on Social Media

Kristen Bell and her husband Dax Shepard are parents to Lincoln, 7, and Delta, 5, but they have never shown their faces on social media.

Now, Kristen is explaining why her kids haven’t been seen on social media.

“My feeling is that I chose a career in the public eye. I chose to be quoted, I chose to have my picture taken,” Kristen told Romper. “I don’t know them yet. I don’t know if they will want that. So I really don’t have the right to choose for them.” So perhaps you will see their faces one day, if they choose to share!

Kristen did share a pic of one of her kids on social a few months ago but check out how she hid her face from the public.