Kris Jenner Sounds Off on the Hologram Kanye West Gifted Kim K.

On Monday, Nov. 2, Kris Jenner appeared off Kanye West‘s 40th birthday gift for Kim Kardashian. Since E! readers might remember that the”Famous” rapper amazed the KKW Beauty supervisor using a hologram of the father, Robert Kardashian.

Though this adventure was awarded as gift for Kim, Kris disclosed that it was unique for its whole Kardashian clan. Through a meeting Andy Cohen on Sirius XM’s Andy Cohen Live, Kris commended her son-in-law as”the king of presents ”

“You knowwe did not know what was happening since it had been such a little group, internal circle. Only our loved ones and a couple of friends,” that the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch remembered. “And if we had been summoned into the area and said that you know,’Kanye comes with a present ‘”

As she lasted, Kris disclosed she and her kids were brought to a dark area and”did not understand what was occurring.” However, because the hologram started playingthe household was overcome with feelings.